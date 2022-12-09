WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Update On Injuries For Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 09, 2022

Update On Injuries For Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported on the current injuries for both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, noting:

“Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of action for right now due to suffering ruptured eardrums at Survivor Series.

“It’s a short-term thing and both should be back soon.

“Reigns is not on any of the post-Christmas shows, not even MSG.

“McIntyre is expected back for those shows.

“McIntyre was hurt at Survivor Series but kept working on it through the 12/4 house show in Portland, ME, but didn’t realize he was hurt that bad until he was examined after that show.

“He posted being medically disqualified on 12/5 but he and WWE did not say what the exact injury was.”

WWE Creative Reportedly Working On Charlotte Flair Return Plans

Charlotte Flair has not been seen on WWE television in seven months away from the company, and many are wondering if she will be back before [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 09, 2022 08:11AM
Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #drew mcintyre #roman reigns

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79793/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer