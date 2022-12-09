Update On Injuries For Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported on the current injuries for both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, noting:

“Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of action for right now due to suffering ruptured eardrums at Survivor Series.

“It’s a short-term thing and both should be back soon.

“Reigns is not on any of the post-Christmas shows, not even MSG.

“McIntyre is expected back for those shows.

“McIntyre was hurt at Survivor Series but kept working on it through the 12/4 house show in Portland, ME, but didn’t realize he was hurt that bad until he was examined after that show.

“He posted being medically disqualified on 12/5 but he and WWE did not say what the exact injury was.”