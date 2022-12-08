WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Riddle Pulled From Weekend WWE Live Events

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2022

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has been written off television.

During Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Riddle teamed with Kevin Owens and lost their match against the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Following the match, Solo Sikoa hit Riddle with the Asiatic spike and the Samoan Bulldozer a nod to the late Umaga who would have been 49. Riddle was stretched from the ring.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Riddle was also pulled from this weekend's upcoming live events, although it was not clear why. It could be storyline related or it could be a real-life injury.

We'll keep you updated.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #raw #matt riddle

