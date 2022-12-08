WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt To Appear At Upcoming WWE Live Events

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2022

Bray Wyatt made his WWE return at the Extreme Rules premium live event a few months ago since then has made television appearances but hasn't wrestled.

While there’s still no news on when he'll wrestle again, he will make his first appearance at a WWE Live event later this month. He will join the WWE roster on the December 26 house show in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

Wyatt is also advertised for the house shows in Atlanta, GA at the State Farm Arena on December 27, Greensboro, NC at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 28, and Miami, FL at FTX Arena on December 29. 

