Bray Wyatt To Appear At Upcoming WWE Live Events

Bray Wyatt made his WWE return at the Extreme Rules premium live event a few months ago since then has made television appearances but hasn't wrestled.
While there’s still no news on when he'll wrestle again, he will make his first appearance at a WWE Live event later this month. He will join the WWE roster on the December 26 house show in New York City at Madison Square Garden.
Wyatt is also advertised for the house shows in Atlanta, GA at the State Farm Arena on December 27, Greensboro, NC at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 28, and Miami, FL at FTX Arena on December 29.
⚡ Big News For Future NXT Premium Live Events
Premium live events held under the WWE NXT brand will be returning to the road. The last PLE was Halloween Havoc on October 22 during which [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 06, 2022 02:49PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com