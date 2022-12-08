Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion Episode

MLW is back tonight with a new episode of Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10 pm ET. Below is the announced card:
- Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker for the MLW Middleweight Championship
- Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau in action
- EJ Nduka in action
Fusion Preview: Shun Skywalker vs. Myron Reed https://t.co/IYUqSIKvDR— MLW (@MLW) December 8, 2022
