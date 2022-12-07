Conrad Thompson Shoots Down The Idea of Ric Flair Wrestling Again

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ric Flair’s son-in-law, Conrad Thompson has ruled out the idea of Flair wrestling again.

"I don't mean to be disrespectful, but that's clickbait," Thompson said. "Anybody who actually listens to the podcast knows that he's said that tongue-in-cheek, laughing. Even when he talked about the Rumble, he's like 'Somebody reported that I'm going to be at the Rumble. I'm not. I'm going to be at the 30th Anniversary Raw.' I am going to be in San Antonio, but I'm doing a signing for Fitterman. But I'll bring my gear, I'll bring my robe. Hell yeah, I'll be number 30.'

It's a joke. It's not serious. He's not really going to be in the Rumble, but I know that gets people talking and it gets people buzzing. But the reality is, Ric's not going to wrestle again."