WWE To Tape Upcoming December Episodes Of NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 07, 2022

WWE NXT stars are to get some time off to spend with their families over the upcoming Christmas holidays.

The main WWE roster will get the week of Christmas off before returning on December 26 for the annual post-Christmas tour.

In an update from PWInsider, NXT talent will also get time off with two upcoming episodes of NXT for USA Network being taped on December 14. The company plans to tape the December 20 and December 27 episodes of the show with a return to live episodes on January 3, 2023.

WWE will broadcast the NXT Deadline special this Saturday.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt

