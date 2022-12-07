A Big Character Change Coming For WWE Superstar?

During WWE RAW on December 5, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple-threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title.
Following her loss, Asuka started has started to tease a change to her character, posting on Twitter:
“I don’t want respect. I have never wanted to be respected. I don’t care about that. I’m going to listen to the new Metallica song and go to bed.”
She also tweeted photos of her old look as Kana prior to signing with WWE.
