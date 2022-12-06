Big News For Future NXT Premium Live Events

Premium live events held under the WWE NXT brand will be returning to the road.

The last PLE was Halloween Havoc on October 22 during which Bron Breakker retained his NXT Championship in a triple threat match against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh.

Insider source WrestleVotes report on Twitter, NXT will be returning to the road for future premium live events as soon as February 4:

“Hearing some great news out of the PC this afternoon, source states NXT is returning to the road for their future Premium Live Events. Starting with “Vengeance Day” on February 4th from Charlotte, NC.”

NXT last held a premium live event take outside of Florida with Stand and Deliver on April 2 in Dallas, Texas.