WWE Superstar Is Working On A Book About Fatherhood

WWE Superstar and community ambassador Titus O’Neil has revealed that he’s working on a new book about fatherhood, revealing the big news on The Dad Edge podcast, O’Neil opened up about his perspective on fatherhood:

“I’m actually working on a second book now, it’s on fatherhood and the honor behind it.

“So often, as humans, we allow some of the simplest stuff to ruin our day or we let some of the simplest people, when I say ‘simple,’ I mean, ‘simple-minded people’ ruin our day.

“You post a picture of you and your family on Instagram and everyone is like ‘You have a beautiful family’ and one person is like ‘Your kids are ugly’ and that ruins your who day.

“Why? If they don’t know you personally, don’t take it personal. Even if they do know you personally, they don’t control your narrative.”

O’Neil has two sons and a daughter he adopted earlier this year in July. His daughter is openly gay and O'Neil has become something of an advocate for LGBTQ rights.