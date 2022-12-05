WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Superstar Is Working On A Book About Fatherhood

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 05, 2022

WWE Superstar Is Working On A Book About Fatherhood

WWE Superstar and community ambassador Titus O’Neil has revealed that he’s working on a new book about fatherhood, revealing the big news on The Dad Edge podcast, O’Neil opened up about his perspective on fatherhood:

“I’m actually working on a second book now, it’s on fatherhood and the honor behind it.

“So often, as humans, we allow some of the simplest stuff to ruin our day or we let some of the simplest people, when I say ‘simple,’ I mean, ‘simple-minded people’ ruin our day.

“You post a picture of you and your family on Instagram and everyone is like ‘You have a beautiful family’ and one person is like ‘Your kids are ugly’ and that ruins your who day.

“Why? If they don’t know you personally, don’t take it personal. Even if they do know you personally, they don’t control your narrative.”

O’Neil has two sons and a daughter he adopted earlier this year in July. His daughter is openly gay and O'Neil has become something of an advocate for LGBTQ rights.

Chris Jericho Recalls Scott Norton & Stevie Ray Making More Money Than Him In WCW

During the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, Barry Bloom was a guest. During the show, Jericho and Bloom discussed Jericho's WCW run. Je [...]

— Guy Incognito Dec 05, 2022 01:13PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #titus oneil

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79734/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer