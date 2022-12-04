WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Bischoff Calls The Elite's Cheapshots At CM Punk "Childish"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 04, 2022

Eric Bischoff Calls The Elite's Cheapshots At CM Punk "Childish"

During the latest episode of After 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about The Elite taking cheap shots at the CM Punk media scrum incident during their match against Death Triangle on the November 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite.

“It’s so childish, isn’t it? Does anyone other than me think this is just f**king like high school? I refuse to allow myself to even remotely be interested in this. Imagine that people who are their target audience are relating to what I can – it’s just high [school] stuff. Whatever man. Whatever happened, whatever happened, I don’t care. I don’t want to be associated in the same room with this. It’s weird. I don’t know what else to say. First of all, they are immature. They’re children. I’ve got shoes older than them.”

