Scorpio Sky Has Been Cleared To Return For Quite A While Now, Actually

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Scorpio Sky has been cleared to return to action in AEW for quite some time and has been eligible for an in-ring return.
However, there haven't been any creative plans for him as of yet.
Sky was at another episode of Dynamite over the summer and filmed content, but it reportedly didn't end up airing.
If any updates come forward, we will keep you posted.
⚡ Fuego Del Sol Wants To Do It All
Fuego Del Sol was recently a guest on The AJ Awesome Show, where he revealed that he wants to do a little bit of everything in professional [...]— Guy Incognito Dec 03, 2022 02:48PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com