WWE Debut Announced For Tonight's NXT Level Up

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 02, 2022

A WWE debut will take place on tonight’s episode of NXT Level Up, immediately following SmackDown.

Former Olympian Tracy Hancock is set to make his WWE television debut. Hancock will be known by his WWE ring name Tavion Heights and will go up against Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo.

Hancock wrestled as a part of Team USA from 2016 until 2021, competing at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Hancock joined the WWE Performance Center class back in August 2022.

