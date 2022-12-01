Stephanie McMahon Discusses WWE Plans For International Expansion

Stephanie McMahon was appointed WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO back in July following Vince McMahon’s departure. Her husband Triple H currently oversees creative as the WWE Chief Content Officer.

During the recent Wells Fargo TMT Summit, Stephanie McMahon comments on WWE’s plans turn NXT’s global expansion into a world cup scenario.

“In addition to that, international is the focus for us, as we have discussed in the past but now we really have the opportunity to create what we call ‘global localization’ or ‘glocal’ where we can create local Performance Centers with local talent, replicate the lines of business that we have here in WWE and do it on a much smaller scale.

“Ultimately, hopefully that’ll ladder up into the bigger product and potentially then creating a World Cup-type scenario which would be fun and exciting.

“It also then of course is an opportunity for talent to rotate throughout and we can have local stars that can ultimately come up to the main roster of WWE.”