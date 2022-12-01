📸 PHOTO: Sasha Banks Spotted At NBA Game With New Look

Sasha Banks was in attendance at an NBA game on Wednesday night sporting a more natural look.
The former WWE Superstar was shown on camera at the Boston Celtics home game against the Miami Heat. Check out the photo below:
Sasha Banks at a Celtics game!! pic.twitter.com/uJuKTcdRQv— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) December 1, 2022
Sasha Banks hasn’t been seen on WWE television since she and Naomi walked out of a RAW TV taping back in May over creative differences with Vince McMahon. There is much speculation about her future with some sources reporting she has been in extensive talks about a return to WWE although both sides have hit a brick wall due to money.
