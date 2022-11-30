WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T Felt The Elite Mocking CM Punk Was "Distasteful"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2022

Booker T Felt The Elite Mocking CM Punk Was "Distasteful"

During the latest episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his thoughts on The Elite mocking CM Punk during a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Here is what Booker T said:

“You know man, I’m perplexed on that situation right there. Just because I don’t think it was anything tasteful about it, you know? I don’t think rehashing what happened a couple of months ago [as] opposed to letting it go away is making anything better as far as that company goes. And if Tony Khan knew about it and signed off on it — and they know CM Punk isn’t coming back, they probably going to be thinking about moving their headquarters after this last show here [in Chicago]. Like I said, I don’t I don’t see what the smarts were in going out there and doing something like that. Leaning into it just because it’s where CM Punk is from and you’re going to get some heat, you know what I mean? And you can’t take the heat, it’s almost like, ‘You hit me, I’ma hit you back.’ You know, two rights don’t make a wrong, I just didn’t — for me, it was just distasteful.”

“I think you can make your point without going to a certain degree. And I think the stuff with CM Punk and the Young Bucks, it should have been over that night. okay? It should have been over. And these these guys been suspended, then they still want to come back and play games. There again, it’s not a job. They’re having fun. And you know and that’s my take on that…I just think it’s childish stuff.” 

Source: 411Mania.com
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #booker t

