WWE Wants The Rock For Royal Rumble 2023

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) has long been rumored or a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, with next year's big spectacular in Los Angeles looking like a real possibility.

Triple H is reportedly looking to bolster the Royal Rumble 2023 event on January 28 and there has been some discussion about The Rock appearing at the event to kickoff his storyline with Roman Reigns.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported:

"The idea was being talked about behind the scenes, but as best we can tell, while rumors certainly exist within the company, as far as those who would be in a position to know, there is no real answer. If Johnson wants to do it and can be sold on the idea, it would be the most perfect scenario for the company."

The report notes that The Rock has until mid-January to confirm with the company if he is able to wrestle at WrestleMania 39 in order for them to plan effectively.

The Rock's last full match was when he dropped the WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 29 in 2013.