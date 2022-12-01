WWE Fires Quetzalli Bulnes Following Live Event Incident

WWE has reportedly released Quetzalli Bulnes, following an incident as a WWE live event.

The incident saw Bulnes try to perform an unplanned moment at the show where she convinced one of her friends, a YouTuber from Spain, to jump the barricade to get into the ring. Bryon Saxton was also in the ring at the time of the incident and could be seen looking confused as the incident played out.

It ended when the friend went back over the guardrail after an upset Bulnes told the person not to get into the ring. F4WOnline via William Beltran and Super Luchas described the incident:

"There was a scary incident that angered some fans in attendance. Quetzalli Bulnes, host of WWE Ahora on YouTube, wanted to give an unplanned spot on the show to one of her friends, a wrestling YouTuber from Spain named Falbak, who was in ringside. Falbak jumped the barricade after Quetzalli encouraged him to do so. Byron Saxton called security to catch him, but Quetzalli ordered them not to do anything to him. Byron Saxton's face was one of fear and then of anger with Quetzalli for this situation of which he, clearly, had no knowledge. Falbak attempted to get into the ring, but Quetzalli angrily yelled at him to leave and return to ringside. It was reported that Falbak apparently asked Quetzalli for a shout-out at the show and to go for him at ringside, because if she did that, he would give her a gift. But, Falbak's plan would have been to get into the ring, declare his love for her and steal a kiss from her, regardless of Quetzalli's response."