Stephanie McMahon Teases Future WWE Stadium Show

WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon recently teased that WWE will host another stadium show in Australia. McMahon said at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit:

“You look at our new deal in Australia with Foxtel, where we need to bring a stadium event to Australia as well and how are we looking at that in terms of our international Premium Live Events?

“How does that work in terms of our domestic strategy?… How are we gonna be able to maximize our opportunities there?

The 2018 Super ShowDown from the Melbourne Cricket Ground was the last WWE stadium show to take place in Australia.