William Regal Reportedly Returning To WWE Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2022

William Regal's AEW run looks soon to be coming to an end very soon.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported "something going on" with Regal and also "something is in play.” However, dispite the ramblings it was noted that Regal is still under a three-year contract with AEW through 2025 unless of course he is granted permission from AEW President Tony Khan to dissolve the deal.

PWInsider is now reporting that "all signs are that William Regal, 54, will be World Wrestling Entertainment-bound shortly." The also added, "there have been rumblings within WWE of late about Regal returning in a backstage role."

Regal was written off AEW programming during Wednesday’s Dynamite episode when AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF attacked him.

Regal was released earlier this year by Vince McMahon, however, he has been a high priority to have back in the company since Triple H took over creative with the pair being longtime friends.

William Regal Asked For Vince McMahon’s Blessing Regarding His Ring Name

During a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest William Regal revealed that he asked former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon for his bl

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 30, 2022 04:28PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #aew #william regal

