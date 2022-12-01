William Regal Reportedly Returning To WWE Soon

William Regal's AEW run looks soon to be coming to an end very soon.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported "something going on" with Regal and also "something is in play.” However, dispite the ramblings it was noted that Regal is still under a three-year contract with AEW through 2025 unless of course he is granted permission from AEW President Tony Khan to dissolve the deal.

PWInsider is now reporting that "all signs are that William Regal, 54, will be World Wrestling Entertainment-bound shortly." The also added, "there have been rumblings within WWE of late about Regal returning in a backstage role."

Regal was written off AEW programming during Wednesday’s Dynamite episode when AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF attacked him.

Regal was released earlier this year by Vince McMahon, however, he has been a high priority to have back in the company since Triple H took over creative with the pair being longtime friends.