Austin Theory Comments On The Future For His WWE Character

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2022

Austin Theory recently won back the United States Title at WWE Survivor Series WarGames in a triple threat that included Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Many have noticed his character is changing and during an interview with City News Ottawa, Theory explained his previous character had a ceiling to it:

"The cocky, arrogant, douchy persona just really gets under people’s skin, and it did its purpose. And having the Money in the Bank contract and the way that character was, there’s a little bit of a ceiling there just because when you look at Roman Reigns being so unstoppable and everything."

He added on his new character: 

"I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns."

