The Undertaker Has High Praise For Sami Zayn

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 30, 2022

The Undertaker was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about Sami Zayn and The Bloodline.

“Sami’s character is so intriguing in that whole mix. It is very clear who The Bloodline is and what they stand for, and they go out and do their deal. But adding Sami, that gives so many more layers. Plus, you have that tension between Sami, The Usos and Roman. It works so well."

Undertaker continued.

“Sami is a vital part of the whole thing, and he’s never been a bigger star. But this is also important for The Bloodline. It gives them something new. Roman has been champion for over two years. That means he has to go out and beat everyone he faces, right? That’s tough. But it’s a new dynamic with Sami in there. How can you not enjoy this? It’s great storytelling."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #sami zayn #undertaker

