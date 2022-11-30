The Undertaker Has High Praise For Sami Zayn

The Undertaker was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about Sami Zayn and The Bloodline.

“Sami’s character is so intriguing in that whole mix. It is very clear who The Bloodline is and what they stand for, and they go out and do their deal. But adding Sami, that gives so many more layers. Plus, you have that tension between Sami, The Usos and Roman. It works so well."

Undertaker continued.