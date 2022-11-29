WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Glenn "Kane" Jacobs Allegedly Involved In Cover-Up Scandal Involving Utilizing County Employees & Public Resources For Personal Use

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 29, 2022

Glenn "Kane" Jacobs Allegedly Involved In Cover-Up Scandal Involving Utilizing County Employees & Public Resources For Personal Use

Glenn Jacobs, the mayor of Knox County, TN and formerly Kane in WWE, was allegedly involved in intimidating county official Paul White to participate in covering up a scandal where a county-owned golf cart was being privately used by Jacobs’ chief of staff, as well as utilizing county employees and public resources for his own personal use.

The golf cart use was the initial lynchpin that started the investigation, but further efforts soon uncovered indications that workers being paid on county time were used for labor done at the houses of Chief of Staff Bryan Hair, former Parks & Recreation Director Paul White, and Jacobs himself.

Knox News reported yesterday that the 134-page lawsuit involving the claims was recently settled and detailed the contents of the accusations against Jacobs made within.

Official statements by Knox County maintain that any labor done privately by county employees was done on their lunch breaks and therefore did not involve county resources.

A spokesperson for Knox County issued denials for all the accusations in the lawsuit brought by White, and the legal team for Knox County also denies that any laws were broken.

If more information comes out about this situation, we will keep you posted.

Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley Returning To The Ring Soon

An announcement from Create A Pro has revealed that Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley will be returning to the ring on December 8, 2022. Rile [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 29, 2022 04:28PM

Source: knoxnews.com
Tags: #wwe #kane

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79673/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer