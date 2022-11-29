WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley Returning To The Ring Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 29, 2022

An announcement from Create A Pro has revealed that Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley will be returning to the ring on December 8, 2022.

Riley is scheduled to appear in their Holiday Toy Drive 2022 event alongside Tyrus going up against  VBU’s Jack Tomlinson and Dante Drago. This will mark Riley’s first appearance since 2016. 

Tags: #wwe #alex riley #create a pro

