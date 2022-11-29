Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley Returning To The Ring Soon

An announcement from Create A Pro has revealed that Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley will be returning to the ring on December 8, 2022.
Riley is scheduled to appear in their Holiday Toy Drive 2022 event alongside Tyrus going up against VBU’s Jack Tomlinson and Dante Drago. This will mark Riley’s first appearance since 2016.
🚨MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT🚨— Create A Pro NY (@CreateAPro) November 25, 2022
Former Create A Pro Tag Team Champions VBU faces a tough task as they take on the team of Alex Riley and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion @PlanetTyrus!
Bring 2 unwrapped wrestling toys to donate for admission into the event! pic.twitter.com/65OmcwZFhe
