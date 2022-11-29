DirecTV Customers Could Lose WWE SmackDown Soon

Fans of WWE SmackDown please pay attention.

Going forward the show may not be available on Fox via DirecTV with a message appearing on its channels with a warning that at midnight December 2, viewers could lose access to some of their "favorite Fox programming," if a "fair agreement" isn’t reached with DirecTV.

In a statement via Hollywood Reporter, FOX said:

“Fox remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with DirecTV for the continued distribution of our networks.

“Despite our best efforts for months, we regret that DirecTV continues to demand unprecedented special treatment that represents a wholesale change to our long-standing relationship and is out of step with marketplace terms.”

“While Fox continues to seek an agreement benefiting all parties, our priority is ensuring viewers’ ability to access all Fox Sports, Fox Entertainment and local Fox station programming.”