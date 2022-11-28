Major WWE Royal Rumble Plans Up In The Air Following Backstage Incident At Survivor Series

Something went down backstage at this past Saturday’s Survivor Series event and the fallout might have a big impact on upcoming creative plans.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reported to have got "heated" following the Men's WarGames match. He was said to be unhappy with an unplanned spot involving himself and Kevin Owens.

Reigns is reported to have gotten into an "expletive-filled" rant backstage.

The story is being backed up by Reddit user Kerrmit125, who has been verified on r/Squaredcircle as a credible source. Kerrmit has also noted plans for Kevin Owens to go up against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble 2023 event are now up in the air.

Roman Reigns is rumored to face Sheamus if plans with Kevin Owen do not work out.