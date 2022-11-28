WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Major WWE Royal Rumble Plans Up In The Air Following Backstage Incident At Survivor Series

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2022

Something went down backstage at this past Saturday’s Survivor Series event and the fallout might have a big impact on upcoming creative plans.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reported to have got "heated" following the Men's WarGames match. He was said to be unhappy with an unplanned spot involving himself and Kevin Owens.

Reigns is reported to have gotten into an "expletive-filled" rant backstage.

The story is being backed up by Reddit user Kerrmit125, who has been verified on r/Squaredcircle as a credible source. Kerrmit has also noted plans for Kevin Owens to go up against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble 2023 event are now up in the air.

Roman Reigns is rumored to face Sheamus if plans with Kevin Owen do not work out.

A New Match Concept Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble 2023

A new gimmick match has been pitched for the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co reports: “Last [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 28, 2022 03:10PM


Tags: #wwe #survivor series #wargames #war games #roman reigns #royal rumble

