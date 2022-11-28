WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
A New Match Concept Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2022

A New Match Concept Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble 2023

A new gimmick match has been pitched for the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co reports:

“Last week, we were told about a pitch that was made for a ‘Pitch Black’ match and it was being seriously considered for the show. The source did not have any more details on the structure/rules of the match but one source in the company believes that the match is for Bray Wyatt.”

Bray Wyatt is currently involved in a WWE storyline with LA Knight. 

News On Who Roman Reigns Will Defend Against At WWE Royal Rumble 2023

During Saturday's WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 event, Sami Zayn furthered his his allegiance to the Bloodline by preventing Kevin Owens [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 27, 2022 01:03PM


#wwe #royal rumble #bray wyatt

