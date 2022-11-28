A New Match Concept Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble 2023

A new gimmick match has been pitched for the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co reports:
“Last week, we were told about a pitch that was made for a ‘Pitch Black’ match and it was being seriously considered for the show. The source did not have any more details on the structure/rules of the match but one source in the company believes that the match is for Bray Wyatt.”
Bray Wyatt is currently involved in a WWE storyline with LA Knight.
