A New Match Concept Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble 2023

A new gimmick match has been pitched for the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co reports:

“Last week, we were told about a pitch that was made for a ‘Pitch Black’ match and it was being seriously considered for the show. The source did not have any more details on the structure/rules of the match but one source in the company believes that the match is for Bray Wyatt.”

Bray Wyatt is currently involved in a WWE storyline with LA Knight.