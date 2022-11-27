WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

News On Who Roman Reigns Will Defend Against At WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 27, 2022

News On Who Roman Reigns Will Defend Against At WWE Royal Rumble 2023

During Saturday's WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 event, Sami Zayn furthered his his allegiance to the Bloodline by preventing Kevin Owens from pinning Roman Reigns during the men’s WarGames match.

The next major WWE Premium Live Event will be the 2023 Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28th with WrestlingNews.co reporting the following regarding Regins’ next title defense:

“WrestlingNews.co is told by WWE sources that the current plan for Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble is for him to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. At one point, Sheamus was penciled in for that spot but we’re told that it’s KO vs. Reigns.”

In regards to the rumors of Zayn going up again Reigns, that will likely not happen until the Elimination Chamber in Montreal leading to Zayn eventually reuniting with Owens and possibly going up against The Usos for the unified tag team titles at WrestleMania 39.

Triple H Confirms WWE Is Re-Evaluating Current PPV Schedule

During the Survivor Series WarGames 2022 post-event press conference, Triple H dicussed the future of several premium live events in relatio [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 27, 2022 06:10AM


Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #roman reigns #kevin owens

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79648/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer