News On Who Roman Reigns Will Defend Against At WWE Royal Rumble 2023

During Saturday's WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 event, Sami Zayn furthered his his allegiance to the Bloodline by preventing Kevin Owens from pinning Roman Reigns during the men’s WarGames match.

The next major WWE Premium Live Event will be the 2023 Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28th with WrestlingNews.co reporting the following regarding Regins’ next title defense:

“WrestlingNews.co is told by WWE sources that the current plan for Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble is for him to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. At one point, Sheamus was penciled in for that spot but we’re told that it’s KO vs. Reigns.”

In regards to the rumors of Zayn going up again Reigns, that will likely not happen until the Elimination Chamber in Montreal leading to Zayn eventually reuniting with Owens and possibly going up against The Usos for the unified tag team titles at WrestleMania 39.