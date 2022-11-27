Triple H Confirms WWE Is Re-Evaluating Current PPV Schedule

During the Survivor Series WarGames 2022 post-event press conference, Triple H dicussed the future of several premium live events in relation to their drawing power.

Liam Crowley from ComicBook.com asked the head of WWE creative whether or not WarGames was a traveling match concept rather than forever linked to the Survivor Series banner. Here is what Triple H said:

“So I hear this speculation among fans a lot, and all of you as well, Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber, maybe those things should all go away…

“… Hell in a Cell, I had a highlight of my career in Foley and I calling each other out in Hell in a Cell, but then when you get into, Well no one is ever going to challenge somebody going, ‘That’s it, I’m tired of you, I’m challenging you to an Elimination Chamber match with five other guys,’ like it doesn’t work, right?

“Same thing, ‘that does it, I challenge you to Money in the Bank’ right? Like, I feel like there’s a difference there.

“I think we have to re-evaluate all of that. I think we have to look at that. It’s really looking at the overall calendar and saying what is the best place to put this? What is the best way to entertain our fans And what makes the most sense, one after the other.”