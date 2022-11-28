WWE To Host Two-Day Tryout At IMG Academy This Week

The next set of WWE tryouts are set to take place as a a two-day event at IMG Academy on November 30 and December 1, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.
The tryout will feature 30 to 35 athletes with NXT superstars and Big E on hand to montior proceedings. WWE last held tryouts for college athletes during WrestleMania and SummerSlam weekends.
WWE is expexted to sign a signifucant number of talent once the tryouts are complete.
