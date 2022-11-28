WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE To Host Two-Day Tryout At IMG Academy This Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2022

WWE To Host Two-Day Tryout At IMG Academy This Week

The next set of WWE tryouts are set to take place as a a two-day event at IMG Academy on November 30 and December 1, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

The tryout will feature 30 to 35 athletes with NXT superstars and Big E on hand to montior proceedings. WWE last held tryouts for college athletes during WrestleMania and SummerSlam weekends.

WWE is expexted to sign a signifucant number of talent once the tryouts are complete.

News On When We Might See The Next WWE Draft

Since Triple H took over WWE creative many have wondered when the company will announce a new Draft for its main roster. There was speculat [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 27, 2022 12:48PM

Source: si.com
Tags: #wwe #tryout #img academy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79650/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer