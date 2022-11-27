News On When We Might See The Next WWE Draft

Since Triple H took over WWE creative many have wondered when the company will announce a new Draft for its main roster.

There was speculation a few months ago about the company holding the Draft after Clash at the Castle in September, but that didn’t happen and talks appear to have faded.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that there has been new talks about holding the Draft after WrestleMania 39 in April.

“No, I should ask about that. There’s been some talk of waiting until after WrestleMania to do it. There was talk of September/October, which I guess is when it was traditionally done, and they just didn’t do it. There was a date that was even talked about at one point, and they just didn’t pull the trigger on it.