Producers For WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Revealed

The full list of the producers who produced Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames premium live event has been revealed, courtesy of Fightful:
- The Women’s WarGames match featuring Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY), Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Michin (Mia Yim), & Becky Lynch was produced by TJ Wilson and Petey Williams.
- Jason Jordan produced the AJ Styles (w/ Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Michin) vs. Finn Balor (w/ Judgement Day’s Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damien Priest) match.
- The WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match featuring Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi was produced by Jason Jordan and Brian Kendrick.
- The WWE United States Championship match featuring Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, & Bobby Lashley was produced by Adam Pearce.
- The Men’s WarGames match featuring The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch), Drew McIntyre, & Kevin Owens was produced by Michael Hayes and Shane Helms.
