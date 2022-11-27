Producers For WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 27, 2022

The full list of the producers who produced Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames premium live event has been revealed, courtesy of Fightful:

- The Women’s WarGames match featuring Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY), Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Michin (Mia Yim), & Becky Lynch was produced by TJ Wilson and Petey Williams.

- Jason Jordan produced the AJ Styles (w/ Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Michin) vs. Finn Balor (w/ Judgement Day’s Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damien Priest) match.

- The WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match featuring Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi was produced by Jason Jordan and Brian Kendrick.

- The WWE United States Championship match featuring Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, & Bobby Lashley was produced by Adam Pearce.

- The Men’s WarGames match featuring The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch), Drew McIntyre, & Kevin Owens was produced by Michael Hayes and Shane Helms.