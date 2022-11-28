WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Major WWE Event Planned For India In January

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2022

WWE will be heading to India soon for a major live event.

Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta reports an event to be held on a "grand scale" in Hyderabad, India and the speculated date for the event will be Wednesday, January 18. The roster for the show will reportedly feature "a mix of superstars, both Indian and international."

Drew McIntyre was reportedly behind the push for the event after recently being part of a "big Bollywood project."

WWE was last in India for the Superstar Spectacle event that took place in 2021.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 27, 2022 01:03PM


Tags: #wwe #india

