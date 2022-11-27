WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
UPDATE: How Long Does William Regal Have Left On His AEW Contract?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 27, 2022

William Regal being released from WWE this year was one of the more shocking releases as he had been highly thought of backstage and had been instrumental in the running of NXT, especially in regards to new talent.

Regal is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and despite his name being brought up as a name WWE officials want back in the mix, it likely won't happen until next year.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer answered a fan question about Regal and if he is being written off AEW television and if he could return to WWE, saying, "I would just say that when his contract is up, it would not surprise me. Tony can make him a better offer and all that. It is certainly something that has been discussed. I will just say that."

On the length of Regal's AEW contract, Meltzer added, "His contract is not up for a long time. I think was only a one-year deal...I was told a date but it might be wrong but it was still months away. Several months away. I don't know what the situation is. I think it will probably be all explained."

Meltzer concluded on Regal that it is "certainly a story that's up in the air, it's not a non-story. That's probably the best way to put it right now."

UPDATE: Update On William Regal's AEW Contract Length

Source: wrestlingnews.co
