Update On William Regal's AEW Contract Length

Dave Meltzer has issued an update on William Regal's current AEW contract.

Regal will be signed for at least a couple of more years because he signed a 3-year deal. Meltzer revealed on Sunday's Wrestling Observer Radio that Regal's WWE return "has been discussed" although now not likely for a while yet should he wish to return.

Meltzer tweeted, "A correction from last night's show regarding Regal's deal. Based on what he said when he signed, his deal signed last spring was for three years."