Former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick Back With Company

Former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick is back with the company.

Kendrick was released from WWE back at the start of the year in February and was due to make his AEW debut on Dynamite against Jon Moxley just the day after, he was however pulled from the show due to some controversial old social media footage surfacing concerning conspiracy theories

Kendrick went on to apologize for his comments and many wondered if he would ever work for a mainstream promotion again.

Fightful Select reports alongside WWE producer Jason Jordan, Kendrick was in charge of the match between SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shotzi at Survivor Series on Saturday.

It remains unclear if Kendrick is back full-time.