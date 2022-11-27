Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Returns To The Ring Tonight

Don't miss Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat stepping back into the ring tonight!
The WWE Hall of Famer will be appearing for Big Time Wrestling at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Dorton Arena. He will be teaming with FTR vs. Jay Lethal & Brock Anderson & TBA mystery partner that Arn Anderson will manage.
The show will broadcast live on FITE.TV at 5 PM ET for $14.99.
Below is the final card for the event:
Ricky Steamboat & FTR vs. “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a Partner TBA
The Briscoes vs. The Rock N’ Roll Express
Matt Hardy vs. Crowbar
Jimmy Valiant’s Boogie Woogie Jam Invitational Battle Royal: Competitors TBA
Also appearing: Lex Luger, Teddy Long, The Steiners, Kane & more
Steamboat last wrestled in 2010 in a tag team match with his son Richie Steamboat.
