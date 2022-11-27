WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Kurt Angle Reveals Dream Opponents He Never Got To Wrestle

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 27, 2022

Kurt Angle Reveals Dream Opponents He Never Got To Wrestle

Kurt Angle recently spoke on The Kurt Angle Show, where he revealed that Bryan Danielson was his #2 dream opponent behind Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

"Oh, yeah. Daniel Bryan, he's one of my top three wrestlers that I wish I would have been able to face before I retired. You know, Bret Hart is one of them. Daniel Bryan's the other. [As for another dream opponent], I'm leaving it open because there are so many other great talents. He's actually my top two. He's actually the second person behind Bret Hart that I always wanted to wrestle, but never could."

Producers For WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Revealed

The full list of the producers who produced Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series  WarGames premium live event has been revealed, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 27, 2022 06:26AM

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #kurt angle #bryan danielson #bret hart

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79643/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer