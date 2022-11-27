Kurt Angle Reveals Dream Opponents He Never Got To Wrestle

Kurt Angle recently spoke on The Kurt Angle Show, where he revealed that Bryan Danielson was his #2 dream opponent behind Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

"Oh, yeah. Daniel Bryan, he's one of my top three wrestlers that I wish I would have been able to face before I retired. You know, Bret Hart is one of them. Daniel Bryan's the other. [As for another dream opponent], I'm leaving it open because there are so many other great talents. He's actually my top two. He's actually the second person behind Bret Hart that I always wanted to wrestle, but never could."