Five WWE Hall Of Famers Will Appear On NXT Next Week, Including Molly Holly

WWE has announced that five Hall of Famers are set to appear on the November 29 edition of NXT on the USA Network.

On that show, Shawn Michaels will be announcing the competitors in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches that are scheduled for the NXT Deadline event on December 10.

There will be two Iron Survivor Challenge matches taking place one for the men and one for the women, with the winners earning #1 contendership at the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship respectively.

In addition to Michaels, four Hall of Famers will be appearing with "Road Dogg" Brian James, who is WWE’s Head of Live Events and backstage producer Molly Holly confirmed.

Two other Hall of Famers have yet to be announced.