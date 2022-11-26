The Bloodline Defeats Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and The Brawling Brutes in Survivor Series Main Event

In the main event of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, The Bloodline defeated Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and The Brawling Brutes in the War Games Match.

Match results courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

WarGames Main Event Match: the Bloodline vs the Brawling Brutes

Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and the Brawling Brutes--Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch--are out first. Looks like "the Butcherweight" Pete Dunne will be starting off for his team. Out next is the collective entrance of the Bloodline! The Island of Relevancy has come to Boston! Or, if you'll humor me...FINALLY, the Tribal Chief has come BACK to Boston! Roman comes out wearing a red 'Ula Fala! The Bloodline decide Jey Uso will start out for their team and he makes his way down to the ring. We get our introductions ahead of a 10:33pm bell! Our five-minute timer starts and "Main Event" Jey Uso yells across the two rings at Butch. "Whatcha gonna do? You're int he big boy cage, Butch, and I'm about to get your ass!" Butch tells him to bring it and they spend the opening minute threatening conflict without doing anything. The crowd loudly chants "that's not Ucey!" Haha!

Finally the two engage, with Butch taking it to Jey's fingers. Jey finds his digits manipulated by the sadistic former-Bruiserweight, Dunne, who uses the cage to attack the digits! With two and a half minutes left on our timer, Jey starts to get some licks in, sending Butch face-first into the steel cage to give his fingers a break. Jey with a right to Butch, then hisses in pain at his hand. Jey with a pop-up neck breaker! We're reminded that the Brawling Brutes team has the WarGames advantage after a big win last night. Jey nurses his hand briefly then hits a leaping arm breaker to Butch! Butch holds his wrist and rolls in pain with 90 seconds left before the Brutes get the advantage! Cole praises Jey's tactic to weaken the wrist and digits of Butch in preparation for the Brutes' advantage in just 60 seconds. Jey whips Butch into the steel cage, shoulder first, and continues to focus his assault on Butch's shoulder for the remainder of the countdown.

Ridge Holland joins for the Brutes as their Advantage kicks in, and the two double-team Jey Uso. Holland with a sloppy, yet effective, Powerslam before hitting Jey with a series of running splashes into the corner, going back to the well three, four, five times! Butch hops in on the fun and hits a splash of his own. Holland throws Jey down and both he and Butch begin to club their chests in opposite corners, waiting for Jey to rise. "Main Event" Jey finds himself hit with a clothesline from Ridge as Butch sweeps the leg! Butch and Ridge focus their attacks on both arms of Jey, and Butch again targets the right hand digits, snapping the fingers apart wishbone style! Dear God, I hope Jey's double-jointed because Butch twists fingers in a manner fingers are not meant to twist, then stomps on them! With 30 seconds of their Advantage left, Ridge & Butch continue to double-team Jey, hitting a double-jump stomp attack. The crowd counts us down and here comes Jimmy Uso...no wait, Roman stops Jimmy! Roman sends Sami out instead and the crowd goes apeshit wild! HUGE pop for the Ucey-est member of the Bloodline!

Sami and Jey try to get on the same page, their personal issues well documented. Ridge Holland and Butch lose control as the Bloodline get their shit together and start to chain together moves. Drew McIntyre is out next, stalking both Sami and Jey as they stand over the downed Brutes. Sami & Jey Uso both attack Drew as he enters their half of the ring. Drew easily weathers through their clubbing blows and shrugs them off. Drew sends "Main Event" Jey Uso into the cage repeatedly then throws him Lawn Dart style! Savage would be proud! Drew catches a charging Zayn with a belly-to-belly duplex toss, then a second out of the corner! McIntyre stands tall over everyone, waiting for Jey to rise. McIntyre with a brutal Spinebuster to Jey! "I'm feeling pretty Ucey right now," screams Drew. He takes Jey tot he corner and positions him on top of the corner as Graves tells Cole "Brutes" is not the next "Ucey." Sami comes to the aid of Jey, saving him from whatever devastating top rope maneuver Drew had in mind. Ridge takes down Sami and Butch runs up the top rope, only to eat a big right from Jey!

McIntyre, in a Tree of Woe, sits up and grabs Jey, tossing him off the top rope! Drew hits a Future Shock DDT on a charging Sami Zayn and kips up as the Advantage timer ends. Out next is Jimmy Uso! As Jimmy starts to take care of business, Jey and Sami continue to have words. Even Cole points out that Sami's come to Jey's defense multiple times tonight. All three Usos continue to dominate as Sheamus and KO watch on from their cage. The Brutes have about a minute to go until their next Advantage. Sami and Jimmy position a table int he corner and the trio continue to take down any Brute who attempts to rally. Sami yells at McIntyre about the Bloodline. Jimmy and Sami look to double team Drew through a table but he fights back with a Glasgow kiss headbutt! Kevin Owens is out next and gives the Brutes the Advantage, four on three. Owens sends steel chairs into he ring and enters, holding one, then blocks a Superkick with it. Owens with chair shots to Jimmy and Jey! KO smacks a chair out of Jey's hand with his own the clubs Jey again! Spike DDT to Jimmy on the steel chair! Owens follows it up with a Cannonball to Jey int he corner! KO climbs up top and hits the Swanton! KO throws a chair at Jimmy and drops him where he stands, then throws another chair at a prone Jey! KO and Sami Zayn lock eyes but Ridge Holland begins to lay into Zayn. KO and Jimmy start to clash while Drew takes control of Sami. Jimmy with a right to Ridge, getting some separation for Sami but all in vain as McIntyre drops Sami Uso with a vertical suplex!

All six men are slow to pair up. Butch and Jey struggle over a steel chair while Jimmy starts to set up a table. Owens is rising, slowly, and Drew clubs Sami in the corner with huge rights. Jimmy eats a pop-up powerbomb through the table from Owens! Ridge with a kick to the gut of Sami, and Butch follows it up with a leaping forearm. The Brutes' Advantage clock ticks down and here comes Solo Sikoa! We're reminded, as always, that Solo Sikoa cost Drew the title against Roman at Clash in the Castle when he came up from NXT. Solo helps even the odds and the Bloodline takes control. Finally the Brutes get their final Advantage and here comes Sheamus at 10:56pm! Sami Uso attempts to hold the cage shut but Sheamus forces hi way in. Sheamus lays out the entire Bloodline, sans Roman, with body slams and back breakers, giving his teammates some crucial moments to recover. Sheamus with a double-clothesline dive to the Usos! Sheamus throws Jimmy into the steel cage with 103 seconds before our final entrant, Roman, makes his way out and we officially begin our match. Sheamus rallies the Brutes and finally all nine men rise. The Brutes pin the Usos & Sami between the ropes and steel cage and start to unload on them! Drew stomps away at Solo while they do. Finally Solo and Sheamus engage, with Solo looking for a Samoan Driver. Sheamus escapes and Solo looks for his "Spinning Solo" (Urinage, new name). Sheamus continues to fight out of it and sets up a White Noise off the middle turnbuckle! The crowd counts us down and here comes the Undisputed champ, Roman Reigns, who debuted ten years ago at Survivor Series alongside the Shield! The Tribal Chief surveys the damage and enters the ring at 11:00pm! Let the WarGames begin !

All ten men stand up, the Bloodline int he left ring and the Brutes in the right. The crowd rise and start a loud "Ucey" chant and finally both factions engage! Sheamus and Roman square off; Butch and Jey fight on one rope as Holland and Jimmy battle on another! Roman unloads, hitting huge rights to each opponent to drop them and give his Bloodline the upper hand! Superman Punch to Sheamus! Finally the Brutes rise and Sheamus & Drew attempt to set up an inverted Beats of the Bodhran! Both factions again clash and the Brawling Brutes hold all five members of the Bloodline between the two rings! The crowd goes wild as all five men hit two dozen Beats of the Bodhran, fueled on by the counting crowd and ending with a huge pop! Sheamus engages with Roman again; the champ with a big right that rocks Sheamus. Roman finds himself at the mercy of Sheamus and Drew, who both lay into the champ. KO watches then heads off to find someone to hit.

Sheamus rattles the cage, makes a "kiss my ass" gesture and plays up to the crowd as the champ is down! Sheamus begins to club his chest, signaling for a Brogue Kick. Sheamus hits a Brogue Kick to an entering Solo Sikoa and turns into a Spear from Roman Reigns outta nowhere! Butch comes flying from off-camera, making the save at 11:04pm! Sami starts to pound away at the back of Butch's head in front of Roman, protecting his chief, yelling "you know who that is? That's the tribal chief!" Again the crowd show some love for Sami Uso. Jey Uso looks for a Superkick on Butch but he ducks and Sami eats the kick! The crowd isn't happy about that. The Usos double-team Butch as the crowd loudly chant "asshole" at Jey Uso! Haha! The Usos hit a 1D on Butch but Ridge makes the save, keeping his team alive! Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso hit stereo Superkicks on Ridge, and Reigns Spears him through the table set up in the corner! The ref checks on all the competitors as everyone's down..except the Scottish Psychopath himself!

McIntyre pulls Roman to his feet and tosses him to the left ring, where a table is set up. Drew calls for a powerbomb but Solo Sikoa hits a Superkick to make the save! Sikoa hits his Spinning Solo through the table! Owens with a Stunner to Solo and a cover attempt! Roman makes the save at 11:07pm! Roman and Owens circle and jaw off-mic. KO yells "I'm not done with you" repeatedly and smacks Roman! The two slug it out, throwing rights back and forth! Roman looks for a Superman Punch but Owens dodges and attempts a Stunner! Roman dodges that and finally connects with a Superman Punch! Roman calls for the Spear and runs into a Superkick of his own! KO with the pop-up powerbomb outta nowhere! Owens is on fire! Owens with the shittiest Stunner ever! Sami makes the save by diving and grabbing the ref's arm! Owens and Sami lock eyes. Both men rise and the crowd rips off a LOUD "Sami Uso" chant! Owens turns his back to Sami and addresses Roman. "That's your family, huh?"

He asks Sami this question over and over. Jimmy looks for a Superkick but Owens catches it, and Zayn junk-punches Owens! Low blow! Low blow! Sami is visibly upset with his actions. Owens uses the corner to rise as Sami paces and eyes the carnage in the ring. Sami eyes the downed Tribal Chief and Cole wonders if Sami is second-guessing himself. Zayn squats and Roman nods. Sami hits the Helluva Kick on Owens! Big pop from the crowd! Zayn catches his former best friend and holds him as Jey starts to rise. Sami lays Owens down and offers him as a sacrifice to Jey! Jey climbs up top and hits the Uso Splash! Jey covers and picks up the win at 11:10pm!

Your Winners, the Bloodline! (38 minutes)