Jim Cornette On The Possibility Of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Having A Match At WrestleMania 39

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette spoke about the possibility of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin having a match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

“Well, you don’t want a legends match because then, nobody wants any of the other guys that you mentioned necessarily to lose either. Nobody wants to see Austin lose. You got to put him against somebody younger. You can’t put him against somebody that you want to, you know, build as a main event attraction because you’ve got to beat him but you want somebody in a position to be elevated by the interaction. And I think it might be stretching to say something like Austin Theory because, you know, he’s got all the time in the world to do something else later on. And we’ll talk about that maybe later in the program now they’ve torn him all the way down now they’ve said okay, now we’ll restart him the way we want to, they’ve got to undo everything first before they can start anything. I mean, like you said with Owens It was perfect because he’s a guy that can move he can talk more importantly and you know whether he wins or loses is immaterial to his career but he was you know, in a better place because the interaction with Austin I think, that’s the kind of guy you gotta [use]. You don’t want Austin against another legend, who’s going to do the job? That’s why when they said everybody wants the Sting versus Undertaker. Well, how would you have felt whenever one of the guys lost?”