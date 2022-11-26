WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Becky Lynch To Wrestle At Tonight's WWE Survivor Series

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2022

Becky Lynch has revealed she will be wrestling at tonight's WWE Survivor Series.

Lynch returned during Friday's SmackDown in the opening segment of the show and it was announced that she is the final person to join Bianca Belair's team at Survivor Series tomorrow. Lynch has reverted to being called "Big Time Becks" and has dropped her heel look.

Lynch had been off television after suffering an injury at SummerSlam during her title match with Belair and was written off on RAW when she was attacked by Bayley's Damage CTRL.

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #becky lynch #survivor series

