Becky Lynch To Wrestle At Tonight's WWE Survivor Series

Becky Lynch has revealed she will be wrestling at tonight's WWE Survivor Series.

Lynch returned during Friday's SmackDown in the opening segment of the show and it was announced that she is the final person to join Bianca Belair's team at Survivor Series tomorrow. Lynch has reverted to being called "Big Time Becks" and has dropped her heel look.

Lynch had been off television after suffering an injury at SummerSlam during her title match with Belair and was written off on RAW when she was attacked by Bayley's Damage CTRL.