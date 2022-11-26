WWE SmackDown Superstar Receives New Ring Name

Sarah Logan has received a new ring name.
During Friday's SmackDown, The Viking Raiders went up against Hit Row.
During their entrance, Michael Cole revealed the former Sarah Logan wants to be known as Valhalla. That name was recently trademarked by the company.
The Viking Raiders are in line for a big push and shot at the tag titles soon.
