Update On Rumored Winner Of Next Year’s WWE Money In The Bank

WWE SmackDown star LA Knight has been rumored to win the 2023 Money In The Bank match, which is also rumored to be returning to WrestleMania, rather than a standalone pay-per-view.

Fightful Select has however debunked the Knight rumor with a WWE source telling them:

“I like LA Knight, but we don’t even have definitive plans across the board for months down the line, much less next year’s Money in the Bank.

“If we wanted it on him so bad, it wouldn’t have been hard to take Theory’s to put on him.

“I’ve never heard him discussed in the same conversation as Money in the Bank. Not that it couldn’t happen, because he’s a great performer, but it’s not been discussed.”

Fightful noted that the MITB match moving to the WrestleMania card is something that has not been discussed as of yet.