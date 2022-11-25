WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Vince McMahon Is Still Involved With The Company

During an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter discussed Vince McMahon, believing there is no way to keep him away from WWE despite his public retirement from the company:
“I feel that he’s [Vince McMahon] still there and there’s no way to keep him away as far as his knowledge of the business [goes]. If it wasn’t for his knowledge, a lot of us wouldn’t be doing the things we’re doing today. I wish him all the best. He’s always been a good friend to me. And then he became a boss and then he became a friend again. To me, he was part of my life and is the reason I’m sitting here talking to you, along with Harley Race.”
