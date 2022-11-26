WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's Complete WWE Survivor Series 2022 Match Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2022

The lineup for tonight's WWE Survivor Series is set after Friday's episode of SmackDown. Check out the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26, 2022 on Peacock and WWE Network:

-  Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Butch, Ridge Holland, & Kevin Owens Team Brawling Brutes has WarGames Advantage

-  Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & Becky Lynch
Team Bayley has WarGames Advantage

-  SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

-  WWE United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

- AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Becky Lynch To Wrestle At Tonight's WWE Survivor Series

Becky Lynch has revealed she will be wrestling at tonight's WWE Survivor Series. Lynch returned during Friday's SmackDown in the opening se [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 26, 2022 06:40AM


Tags: #wwe #survivor series

