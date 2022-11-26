Tonight's Complete WWE Survivor Series 2022 Match Card

The lineup for tonight's WWE Survivor Series is set after Friday's episode of SmackDown. Check out the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26, 2022 on Peacock and WWE Network:

- Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Butch, Ridge Holland, & Kevin Owens Team Brawling Brutes has WarGames Advantage

- Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & Becky Lynch

Team Bayley has WarGames Advantage

- SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

- WWE United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

- AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor