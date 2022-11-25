WWE Releases Uncle Howdy Merchandise, Black Friday Deal

The official WWE Shop has released its first piece of Uncle Howdy merchandise.
A new Uncle Howdy t-shirt is available to purchase, as seen below. The shirt features a Howdy face on the front with Bray Wyatt's red circle. The words "Revel In What You Are" feature on the back. The shirt is a material wash finish.
It has a price tag of $29.99, but for Black Friday it is listed for $20.99 for the next 12 hours if the code WWEBF is used at checkout.
The Howdy character was last seen at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5.
Uncle Howdy Mineral Wash T-Shirt pic.twitter.com/gZaUJFgE4S— Jeremy 🐇⭕️🙃 (@Jeremy8911) November 25, 2022
⚡ Update On Randy Orton's Recent Injury and Subsequent Surgery
Randy Orton has been off WWE television since May with a back injury and many have wondered how Orton is doing and when he will be back. His [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 25, 2022 04:52PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com