WWE Releases Uncle Howdy Merchandise, Black Friday Deal

The official WWE Shop has released its first piece of Uncle Howdy merchandise.

A new Uncle Howdy t-shirt is available to purchase, as seen below. The shirt features a Howdy face on the front with Bray Wyatt's red circle. The words "Revel In What You Are" feature on the back. The shirt is a material wash finish.

It has a price tag of $29.99, but for Black Friday it is listed for $20.99 for the next 12 hours if the code WWEBF is used at checkout.

The Howdy character was last seen at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5.

