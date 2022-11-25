Update On Randy Orton's Recent Injury and Subsequent Surgery

Randy Orton has been off WWE television since May with a back injury and many have wondered how Orton is doing and when he will be back. His last match was on the May 20 episode of Friday Night SmackDown when RK-Bro dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos.

It would appear that Orton will not be back anytime soon with Fightful Select reporting today that Orton underwent a fusion surgery in his lower back that will keep him out of action for a number of months. He is currently at home recovering but has vowed to return to ring action.

There is no timetable for Orton to return and the company is just glad he will return given the surgery he had.

WNS wishes Orton all the best in his recovery and eventual return to the ring.