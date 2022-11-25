WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Update On Randy Orton's Recent Injury and Subsequent Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 25, 2022

Update On Randy Orton's Recent Injury and Subsequent Surgery

Randy Orton has been off WWE television since May with a back injury and many have wondered how Orton is doing and when he will be back. His last match was on the May 20 episode of Friday Night SmackDown when RK-Bro dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos.

It would appear that Orton will not be back anytime soon with Fightful Select reporting today that Orton underwent a fusion surgery in his lower back that will keep him out of action for a number of months. He is currently at home recovering but has vowed to return to ring action.

There is no timetable for Orton to return and the company is just glad he will return given the surgery he had.

WNS wishes Orton all the best in his recovery and eventual return to the ring.

Update On Rumored Winner Of Next Year’s WWE Money In The Bank

WWE SmackDown star LA Knight has been rumored to win the 2023 Money In The Bank match, which is also rumored to be returning to WrestleMania [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 25, 2022 07:45AM


Tags: #wwe #randy orton #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79613/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer