Vince McMahon's Edict On WWE Talent Unintentionally Laughing On-Air

During an interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, former WWE Superstar Santino Marella discussed how Vince McMahon requested his talent deal with unintentionally laughing on WWE television:
“There’s nothing funnier than watching someone crack on TV. Vince [McMahon] kind of said to the locker room at the time, ‘If you laugh, it’s funny, it’s not the end of the world. But you have to laugh in the way that it’s not like you’re breaking character, but the character can laugh.’ There’s always a way to protect it and kind of cover it up, so to speak. I definitely made it a goal of mine to try and crack people.”
