Kurt Angle Talks 2017 WWE Roster, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle shared his opinion about the state of WWE's roster back in 2017.

"Honestly, I'm not gonna lie to you. You know, at this particular time, there weren't a lot of really entertaining wrestlers out there, I'm just saying compared to the Attitude Era. I had fun with The Rock and Stone Cold and Chris Jericho and Eddie Guerrero. You know, at this point in time, there wasn't a lot of comedy. There wasn't a lot of funny stuff going on, and you know, that's what I really enjoyed doing and for the most part, there wasn't anybody there that was really portraying that type of character."

On Braun Strowman:

"Braun is a very valuable asset. He should have never left WWE. It should have never happened. The guy knows how to wrestle. He knows how to talk. He looks great. He's a 350 pound monster. You don't let a guy like that go. I don't know how or why that happened. Maybe it was for money reasons. I don't know. But Braun Strowman is back in the right place. He needs to be in WWE. That's where he deserves to be. I really enjoyed being around Braun. He was such a good guy. He had a great sense of humor and he was a lot of fun to be around. I really liked him.”

On Samoa Joe's runs in WWE and TNA: