Main Event For ROH Final Battle Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 24, 2022

The main event for ROH Final Battle has been revealed.

Following the AEW Rampage taping on Wednesday, Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Claudio Castagnoli at the December 10 ROH pay-per-view in Arlington, Texas.

The stipulation is that if Castagnoli wins he gets the title, but if he loses he must join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

