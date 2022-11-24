Main Event For ROH Final Battle Revealed

The main event for ROH Final Battle has been revealed.
Following the AEW Rampage taping on Wednesday, Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Claudio Castagnoli at the December 10 ROH pay-per-view in Arlington, Texas.
The stipulation is that if Castagnoli wins he gets the title, but if he loses he must join the Jericho Appreciation Society.
⚡ Ric Flair Invited To Be Apart Of Two Major WWE Events
During his latest "To Be The Man" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair announced he will be appearing at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio.&nb [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 24, 2022 08:35AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com